08:31 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Sea of Galilee rises 1.5 cm since yesterday The Sea of Galilee has risen 1.5 centimeters since yesterday, measuring 209.26 meters below sea level this morning, according to the Water Authority.