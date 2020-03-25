|
News BriefsAdar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20
Egypt to impose nightly curfews to fight coronavirus
Egypt announced on Tuesday it will impose nightly curfews starting this week in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, The Associated Press reported.
Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly told a news conference that the 11-hour nationwide curfew from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. would go into effect Wednesday, during which various forms of transportation will also come to a halt.
