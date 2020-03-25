|
06:17
Reported
Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20
UN rights chief: Re-evaluate the sanctions on Iran
The UN rights chief on Tuesday called for any sanctions imposed on countries like Iran to be "urgently re-evaluated" to avoid pushing strained medical systems into collapse due to the coronavirus.
"At this crucial time, both for global public health reasons, and to support the rights and lives of millions of people in these countries, sectoral sanctions should be eased or suspended," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement quoted by AFP.
