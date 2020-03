05:31 Reported News Briefs Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 Adar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20 7.5-magnitude earthquake felt in Russia's Kuril Islands A 7.5-magnitude earthquake was felt in Russia's Kuril Islands on Tuesday night (Wednesday afternoon local time). So far there are no reports of injuries or damages. ► ◄ Last Briefs