|
05:20
Reported
News BriefsAdar 29, 5780 , 25/03/20
PA cabinet head to workers in Israel: Return home
Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Tuesday urged all Palestinian Arab workers in Israel to return to their homes amid the hike in COVID-19 cases in Israel.
"In light of the dangerous and ongoing development in Israel, and the expected curfew, we ask all workers to return to their homes, for their protection and safety," Shtayyeh said in a statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency.
Last Briefs