At the request of Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz, El Al will send a special flight to Bogota, the capital of Colombia, to rescue 150 Israeli hikers who are in the country and unable to return to Israel.

The flight is expected to depart on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. from Bogota and fly directly to Israel. The airline has launched a special hotline for registration for the flight at 03-9771123.