Ya'alon responds to Netanyahu's call for unity: Bibi, you're confused

Former Defense Minister and Chief of Staff MK Moshe Ya'alon (Blue and White) responded on Tuesday evening in a tweet to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s call for Blue and White to quickly join a unity government.

"Bibi, you’re confused: The mandate for forming a government was given to Benny Gantz, who represents the majority. The Likud is invited to a unity government led by Benny Gantz. I understand that you are stressed over the fact that the Knesset Speaker is being replaced by the majority, and we have not yet heard your response to the call by your ministers not to obey the ruling of the Supreme Court," wrote Ya'alon.