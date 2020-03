14:05 Reported News Briefs Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20 Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20 US Amb. Friedman: May God protect us US Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman tweeted: "As we all 'lift our eyes to the mountains' in the words of King David (Psalm 121), seeing the enormous challenges ahead, may we also find 'assistance from the Lord, the creator of heaven and earth.' May God protect us and see us through these difficult times." ► ◄ Last Briefs