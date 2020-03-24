Netanyahu to Gantz: Now is not the time for a fourth election

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu replied to Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz, who said that a unity government can only be formed if he heads it.

"Benny Gantz, this is a time of trial for national leadership and responsibility. Israeli citizens need a unity government to work to save their lives and livelihoods. This is not the time for a fourth election."

"We both know that the gaps between us are small and can be overcome and a government formed. Let's meet now and form a government today. I'm waiting for you," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.