13:46 Reported News Briefs Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20 Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20 Watch: Natan Sharansky's tips for quarantine Read more Natan Sharansky, refusenik who survived years of solitary confinement under the Soviet regime, shares his advice on surviving quarantine. ► ◄ Last Briefs