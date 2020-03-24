|
13:22
Reported
News BriefsAdar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20
Netanyahu speaks with Merkel about Corona crisis
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday about the Corona crisis.
The Prime Minister's Office said: "The conversation was warm and long lasting, during which the leaders exchanged views and insights on the Corona crisis."
The two also discussed collaborations in finance and economics as well as medical procurement and equipping. They determined that professionals from both countries would be in regular contact on these issues.
