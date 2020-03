13:13 Reported News Briefs Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20 Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20 Ryanair cancels all flights for April and May The world's largest low-cost airline, Ryanair, announced the cancellation of all its planned flights for the months of April and May amid the Corona crisis. ► ◄ Last Briefs