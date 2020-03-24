12:04
  Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20

Study: 29% of Covid-19 infections in Israel from synagogue

The National Information and Knowledge Center for the Fight against CoronaVirus conducted a comprehensive epidemiological analysis of more than 50% of patients, showing that more than a quarter (29%) of infections in Israel occurred in synagogues, according to The Marker.

26% of patients contracted the virus in shopping centers and restaurants, and in third place was hotels (15%).

