12:04
News BriefsAdar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20
Study: 29% of Covid-19 infections in Israel from synagogue
The National Information and Knowledge Center for the Fight against CoronaVirus conducted a comprehensive epidemiological analysis of more than 50% of patients, showing that more than a quarter (29%) of infections in Israel occurred in synagogues, according to The Marker.
26% of patients contracted the virus in shopping centers and restaurants, and in third place was hotels (15%).
