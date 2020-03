11:57 Reported News Briefs Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20 Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20 72 new immigrants from Ethiopia arrive in Israel A plane carrying 72 Ethiopian immigrants landed in Israel tonight (Tuesday) following a government decision approving the airlifting of 398 Falashmura members.



Immigrants will be transferred to a two-week isolation and then reside in a absorption center in the north of the country.