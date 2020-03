10:35 Reported News Briefs Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20 Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20 Trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange opens with increase in rates Trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has opened with an increase in rates in the leading indices.



The TA 35 and 125 indices are up 4.4% at this time.