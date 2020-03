10:26 Reported News Briefs Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20 Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20 Dangerous illusion: 'It's not much worse than flu' Read more With 'just' 31 people in serious condition, we still don't appreciate the gravity of the situation. Within 2 weeks, that could all change. ► ◄ Last Briefs