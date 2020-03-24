|
Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20
MK Shaked: Blue and White trampled the minority, this will haunt them
MK Ayelet Shaked of Yamina responded to the conduct of the Blue and White party in the establishment of the Knesset committees.
"Blue and White with a majority of 61 trampled the minority, appointed a series of committees for themselves. This is an invasive move that has not been seen before in the Knesset, and it will come back to haunt them later," she told 103FM.
