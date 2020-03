09:43 Reported News Briefs Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20 Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20 Israel Olympic Cmte Chair: Wait for decision gets on the nerves Israel's Olympic Committee Chairman Yigal Carmi addressed the possibility that the Tokyo Olympic would be postponed. "Historically, Olympics have been postponed only because of world wars. It's a very heavy decision and we hope it arrives as soon as possible, this waiting gets on the nerves. The health of the athletes is ultimately what will determine," he told Kan 11. ► ◄ Last Briefs