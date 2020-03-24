Finance Ministry Director: We must understand the damage to economy

Finance Ministry Director Shai Babad referred to the economic damage done to the State of Israel as a result of the restrictions on civilians in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

"We need to understand the significant damages to the economy. We are not in a binary situation, but are facing a range of dangers. We have so far transferred NIS 30 billion, which is 2% of GDP. We are sitting in these days to formulate an additional significant package that won't be the last," he said on Galei Tzahal.