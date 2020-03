09:06 Reported News Briefs Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20 Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20 CDC: Covid-19 traces survived 17 days on surfaces in ship A U.S. Center for Disease Control document shows that Covid-19 traces were found on surfaces of the "Corona ship" that docked in Japan, 17 days after it was evacuated from passengers. ► ◄ Last Briefs