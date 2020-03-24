|
09:00
Reported
Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20
Israeli imprisoned in Thailand to be transferred to Israel
Following the request of President Rivlin to the King of Thailand, a statement was issued to the President Tuesday about the decision of Thai authorities whereby Nati Hadad will be transferred to continue serving his sentence in Israel.
The President of the State would like to thank the King of Thailand and all the officials who assisted in the process, promoted by MK Ayelet Shaked.
