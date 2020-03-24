08:41 Reported News Briefs Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20 Adar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20 Health Ministry official: Continued doubling of infections dangerous Prof. Ran Blitzer, a member of the Ministry of Health's epidemic treatment team, spoke Tuesday about the Covid-19 infection rate. "If we reach a situation in which the number of patients is rising at a constant rate, even a hundred a day, this is something that can be lived with. A continued doubling of the number of patients will lead us to a dangerous point," Blitzer said in an interview with Galei Tzahal. ► ◄ Last Briefs