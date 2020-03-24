Likud: Blue and White, Liberman and Joint List stole the Knesset

Likud members are responding with outrage to the demand by Blue and White to speed up the procedures to replace the Speaker of the Knesset.

"Blue and White together with Liberman and the Joint List decided to steal the Knesset from two-and-a-half million voters from the right-wing camp. With unprecedented interference, ignoring every existing practice in the Knesset, they decided to set up no less than six temporary committees, all of them in which they established a majority for themselves with one of their reps standing at their head, in complete opposition to the overall distribution of mandates between the Knesset factions and the common practice for the past 22 Knessets."

"The right-wing camp will not give it a hand and will not participate in these non-democratic debates and votes which trample and ignore 58 Knesset members elected by the people. .We will continue to fight against undemocratic bullying of the coalition of Gantz-Lapid, Liberman, and Hiba Yazbak in the name of all the citizens of Israel," Likud said.