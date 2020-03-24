Joint exercise between air force, US military in southern Israel

Today at noon, an international exercise by the Air Force and the U.S. military in the south will begin, and is expected to end Thursday afternoon.

During the exercise, heavy movement of F35 fighters will be felt. The exercise will only take place in the air and there will be no sessions on the ground. An IDF spokesman emphasized that the exercise was planned in advance as part of the 2020 training program and was intended to maintain the readiness and competence of the forces.