|
08:21
Reported
News BriefsAdar 28, 5780 , 24/03/20
Blue and White officials: Closer to fourth elections than unity gov't
Blue and White officials say we are closer to a fourth election than the establishment of a unity government, according to Reshet Bet.
According to the senior officials, the negotiations between Blue and White and the Likud will not be renewed at the moment, even though the Knesset has returned to work and the government's oversight committees have been established.
Last Briefs