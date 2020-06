20:54 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 MK Orly Levi-Abekasis explains split from Meretz In a statement to the Knesset Committee, Abekasis said: "When it became clear to me that the same promises made at the time of the [party deal] were not intended to be carried out following the elections, I realized that there was no choice but to split so I approached the chairman and asked for the split." ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Mar 23, 08:54 PM, 3/23/2020