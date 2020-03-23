Min. Peretz denies reports schools returning only next year

Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz denied reports that he believes Israeli school will only return to normal by next year.

"I have received multiple inquiries following an interview I did with Oded Ben-Ami this evening. I said that the education system is preparing for distance learning to continue after Passover break since we do not know where things are headed. The education system is preparing for every scenario. The economy needs us. I never said school would be up till next year."