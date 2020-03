20:18 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Min. of Health floats option of closing down entrance to Israel Channel 13 reported that the Ministry of Health floated the option of closing off the country to all visitors - including Israeli residents returing from abroard. According to the report, Minister of the Interior, Arye Deri (Shas), currently in home isolation, came out strongly against the idea which was eventually scrapped. ► ◄ Last Briefs