Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20
Petition to allow Jews to pray on Temple Mt
A movement for Jewish rights on the Temple Mt. said they would petition the High Court and State Attorney to allow Jewish prayer on the Temple Mt if the holy place wasn't reopened to Jews.