20:11 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Additional 54 deaths in UK The UK announced today that an additional 54 individuals had died of the COVID-19 with the total ammount of people to perish of the virus in the UK up to 335.