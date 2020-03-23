'Coronavirus crisis will burden our societies for years to come'

Angel Gurría, the OECD Secretary-General related to the coronavirus crisis in an op-ed titled "COVID-19: Joint actions to win the war".

"The most urgent priority is to minimise the loss of life and health", Gurria wrote. "But the pandemic has also set in motion a major economic crisis that will burden our societies for years to come. In many places ambitious initial responses are underway, and this is commendable. But only a combined, coordinated international effort will meet the challenge".

"In our global world, many issues cannot be dealt with anymore within domestic boundaries, be it a virus, trade, migration, environmental damages or terrorism. Multilateral action creates positive spillovers that will be more effective for each country than if they acted alone".