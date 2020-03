14:54 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Prima hotel in J'lem to open for Covid-19 patients from haredi sector Defense Minister Bennett decided that from tomorrow the Prima Hotel in Jerusalem will open to Covid-19 patients in the haredi community. Today and tomorrow the Home Front Command is expected to ready the hotel and prepare for the reception of patients. ► ◄ Last Briefs