14:53 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 'This week, we'll know who's leading Blue and White' Min. Tzachi Hanegbi says Israelis will know 'this week' who is leading Blue and White. 'No way for Gantz to avoid making a decision.'