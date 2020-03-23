Smotrich: Trampling of the principle of separation of powers

Minister of Transport Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) called on Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein "not to surrender to the High Court's blatant interference in the Knesset's work and refuse to accept its dictates."

"The decision of the High Court, like the very interference of Mandelblit in the proceeding, is a trampling of the principle of separation of powers and must in no way be accepted. This is the moment that the Knesset should stand up for its independence from the judiciary's infringement".