Minister Levin: Supreme Court has officially taken control of Knesset

Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin responded to the High Court decision requiring the Knesset Speaker to elect a new chairman by Wednesday.

"The court has officially taken over the Knesset, and today the Supreme Court has turned the Knesset Speaker into a rubber stamp, with the Knesset and the plenary being run by the Supreme Court Judges. There is no such thing in any democracy. I call on the Knesset Speaker to announce that only he will announce when the Knesset will convene and what its agenda will be."