13:57 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Supreme Court sets veiled ultimatum for Edelstein High Court judges ordered the Knesset Speaker to respond by Monday at 5:00 pm on whether he will hold the vote on the election of a new Knesset Speaker by Wednesday at 5 pm.



In their decision, the judges hinted to Edelstein that if he did not respond to the proposal and did not give his consent, they might accept the petition and rule against him.