|
13:20
Reported
News BriefsAdar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20
Appeal to president: Help free Roi Erez, imprisoned in Colombia
Attorneys for Roi Erez, who is serving a prison sentence in Colombia, have addressed a letter to the president of the state asking him to intervene and ask the Colombian administration to release Erez in exchange for house arrest at his relative's in Bogota.
"This is an urgent humanitarian case of an Israeli incarcerated in a bad mental and health condition, which puts him in danger in prison in light of the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic."
Last Briefs