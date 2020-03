12:43 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Brother in law of Zusha Brandwein: We are abandoned In recent days, the search teams found the pants and shirt of missing Bat Ayin resident Zusha Brandwein, as well as pieces of his guitar, in the area of Nahal Dargot. ► ◄ Last Briefs