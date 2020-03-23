Lapid: Obey Health Ministry orders

MK Yair Lapid (Blue and White) responded to a Channel 12 video of a woman claiming he had said it was not necessary to remain at home.

"Following the wave of untrue and dangerous incitement, which claims that I told people to violate the Health Ministry guidelines (including edited and falsified videos), I will clarify once more: Obey the Health Ministry orders, don't leave your homes, and certainly not if you are in quarantine. This is everyone's responsibility," he said.