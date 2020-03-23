|
11:32
Reported
News BriefsAdar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20
Kaplan Medical Center staff concerned they were exposed to Covid-19
Kaplan Hospital medical personnel fear they were exposed to a Covid-19 patient, but management is forbidding them from going into isolation and demanding that they come to work, Kan reported.
The concern from infection regards an elderly man who arrived in the emergency room on Thursday, who stayed there for about 13 hours and was found two days after to be carrying the virus, but the team did not take full protective measures
Last Briefs