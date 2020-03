The Employment Service reports that as of 5:30 am Monday, 572,660 new registrants had registered as of March. 90% of applications were from workers placed on unpaid leave.

During the night an there was an addition of 21,000 from the latest report yesterday at 6 pm.

A total of 62,000 were added over the past 24 hours. The unemployment rate, which was 16.5% yesterday morning, now stands at 17.6%.