10:48 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 McDonald's Israel closes branches, except 5 'emergency' branches McDonald's Israel has decided to close its branches across the country. The hamburger chain will continue to operate 5 "emergency" restaurants that will provide free food to hospitals, MDA teams and security forces.