10:46 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Israir airline announces additional rescue flights Israir airline has doubled the number of rescue flights and will operate 14 rescue flights from Budapest, Kiev, Bucharest, Prague, Tibiisi, Vilnius, Madrid, Cyprus and Brussels in the coming week.



At the same time, Israir will allow the citizens of those countries residing in Israel to return to their country. These flights are being added to the rescue flights from Rome and Milan, which the company announced last night.



Flights from Italy require special preparation, which includes obtaining exceptional permits, special protection including protective suits for crew members, special disinfection for returning planes, advance distribution of water and sandwiches to reduce staff contact with passengers.