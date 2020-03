10:43 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Minister Elkin: Gantz has reached a political juncture Minister Ze'ev Elkin again warned in an interview with Galei Tzahal that the election of a Knesset Speaker from Yesh Atid would frustrate negotiations. "Gantz has reached a political juncture. Either a fourth election or a unity government."



