10:15 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Kinneret continues to rise - but dam may not be opened Read more Kinneret water level continues to rise, but chance of opening Degania Dam this year is low - and the coming week is expected to be sunny. ► ◄ Last Briefs