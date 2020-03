09:23 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 9 Covid-19 patients hospitalized at Ha'emek Medical Center 9 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized in the isolated wing of Ha'emek Medical Center this morning, including 2 in moderate and 7 in light condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs