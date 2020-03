09:19 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Shaked: Supreme Court is not the Knesset's babysitter MK Ayelet Shaked of Yamina said on Galei Tzahal: "The High Court is not the Knesset's babysitter. They need to reach an agreed outline with Edelstein and not run straight to the court," she said, referring to Blue and White. ► ◄ Last Briefs