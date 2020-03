08:34 Reported News Briefs Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Adar 27, 5780 , 23/03/20 Health Ministry: Number of Covid-19 infections rises to 1,238 The Ministry of Health announced this morning that the number of Covid-19 infections in Israel rose to 1,238, including 24 in serious condition and 34 in moderate. ► ◄ Last Briefs