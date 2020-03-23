Ministry of Health Director will recommend tightening restrictions

Ministry of Health Director General Moshe Bar Siman Tov will recommend to Prime Minister Netanyahu to tighten the movement restrictions on citizens.

Prime Minister Netanyahu will attend a meeting at 10:00 this morning on "Tightening restrictions on movements and the fabric of life in Israel". The Minister of Health, the Minister of Internal Security, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Economy, the Minister of Energy and the Attorney General were invited to the discussion.