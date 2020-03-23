Lapid: Netanyahu needs to understand that he needs to be second

Number 2 in Blue and White, MK Yair Lapid, said this morning in an interview on Reshet Bet: "Corona and the economic issues and not politics need to be addressed because it does not care about anyone at the moment. Netanyahu should continue to be the head of the Corona Desk, because it may be important for continuity. We need to establish a unity government and Netanyahu needs to understand that he needs to be second in the rotation."

Lapid further said: "I have never heard of anyone sitting on television and negotiating through SMS. Their whole attempt (in the Likud) is to produce a misrepresentation as if we have an [internal] split. Gantz and I work together and talk, and some of our conversation is why Netanyahu is behaving like this during times of crisis."